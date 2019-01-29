North Korea, ISIS, Iran and election interference top U.S. intelligence community concerns

Judy Woodruff:

Today, the leaders of the U.S. intelligence community testified to Congress for what's called an annual threat assessment, and painted major dangers posed by North Korea, ISIS, and to U.S. election security.

Some of their testimony highlighted the differences between President Trump's policies and the intelligence community's assessments.

Here to help navigate the contradictions, our foreign affairs correspondent, Nick Schifrin.

Nick, hello.

So let's start with North Korea. We know the president has emphasized dialogue with the North. What is the intelligence community saying?