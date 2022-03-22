Northern U.S. border experiences alarming influx of refugee crossings

Take our 2022 PBS NewsHour audience survey
Fred de Sam Lazaro
Simeon Lancaster
The conflict in Ukraine has only highlighted the crisis of displaced people seeking safe haven, now at 82 million according to the U.N. refugee agency. While much of the focus in the U.S. has been on immigration enforcement along the southern border, the northern frontier with Canada has generally seen less activity. But officials fear that could change. Fred de Sam Lazaro reports.
Fred de Sam Lazaro is director of the Under-Told Stories Project at the University of St. Thomas in Minnesota, a program that combines international journalism and teaching. He has served with the PBS NewsHour since 1985 and is a regular contributor and substitute anchor for PBS' Religion and Ethics Newsweekly.
