November 12, 2024PBS News Hour full episode

Tuesday on the News Hour...

Tuesday on the News Hour, Donald Trump begins to choose the people who will carry out his foreign and national security policies, including Marco Rubio as secretary of state. We hear from newly elected Republican and Democratic members of Congress on what they hope to achieve in Washington. Plus, Iranians react to the re-election of Trump and what it could mean for their country and their lives.

Segments From This Episode

