Double your support for intelligent, in-depth, trustworthy journalism.
Leave your feedback
Correction: This piece misstated the number of women who faced criminal charges in the first year after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. It should be 210. Also, a graphic at the end of the piece should have described an analysis of pregnancy criminalization cases as focused on live births with no proof of harm to the baby in the year following that ruling. We regret the errors.
Thursday on the News Hour, as President-elect Trump chooses anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to lead the nation's health agency, we delve into his record. Republicans retain their majority in the House, giving the GOP full control of the federal government. Plus, a look at a trend on the rise since the overturning of Roe v. Wade, women prosecuted for what they do while they're pregnant.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Support PBS News:
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.