Give to PBS News Hour now while all gifts are MATCHED!

Double your support for intelligent, in-depth, trustworthy journalism.

Donate now

November 15, 2024PBS News Hour full episode

Friday on the News Hour...

Friday on the News Hour, another former challenger to President-elect Trump joins his administration. The House speaker pushes an ethics committee not to release a potentially damning report on Matt Gaetz. The health community raises concerns about trust in science with RFK Jr. chosen to head the nation's health department. Plus, how Ghana is inundated with waste often disguised as donations.

Listen to the Broadcast

Subscribe to the Full Show Podcast

Segments From This Episode

Support Provided By: Learn more

Support PBS News:

NewsMatch

More Ways to Watch