Double your support for intelligent, in-depth, trustworthy journalism.
Leave your feedback
Friday on the News Hour, another former challenger to President-elect Trump joins his administration. The House speaker pushes an ethics committee not to release a potentially damning report on Matt Gaetz. The health community raises concerns about trust in science with RFK Jr. chosen to head the nation's health department. Plus, how Ghana is inundated with waste often disguised as donations.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Support PBS News:
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.