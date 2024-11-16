Give to PBS News Hour now while all gifts are MATCHED!

November 16, 2024PBS News Weekend full episode

Saturday on the News Hour...

Saturday on PBS News Weekend, a look at the future of U.S.-China relations as President Biden meets with Xi Jinping for the last time in office. Then, severe drought has sparked blazes in a region of the country not used to wildfires. Plus, the dangerous and sometimes deadly work done by environmental activists around the world.

Segments From This Episode

