Double your support for intelligent, in-depth, trustworthy journalism.
Leave your feedback
Saturday on PBS News Weekend, a look at the future of U.S.-China relations as President Biden meets with Xi Jinping for the last time in office. Then, severe drought has sparked blazes in a region of the country not used to wildfires. Plus, the dangerous and sometimes deadly work done by environmental activists around the world.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Support PBS News:
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.