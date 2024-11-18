Give to PBS News Hour now while all gifts are MATCHED!

November 18, 2024PBS News Hour full episode

Monday on the News Hour...

Monday on the News Hour, President-elect Trump makes more appointments to his incoming team, painting a picture of how his administration will govern. Will the Senate serve as a check on Trump's power or pave the way for his agenda? Plus, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan discusses the uncertain future of the wars in Gaza and Ukraine as Biden gives way to a Trump presidency.

Segments From This Episode

