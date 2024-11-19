Give to PBS News Hour now while all gifts are MATCHED!

Double your support for intelligent, in-depth, trustworthy journalism.

Donate now

November 19, 2024PBS News Hour full episode

Tuesday on the News Hour...

Tuesday on the News Hour, Ukraine uses U.S.-made long-range missiles inside Russia for the first time. President Biden meets with world leaders at the G20 summit for the last time and tries to cement his legacy. President-elect Trump nominates Dr. Oz to head the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Plus, federal workers brace themselves for Trump's plans to overhaul the civil service.

Listen to the Broadcast

Subscribe to the Full Show Podcast

Segments From This Episode

Support Provided By: Learn more

Support PBS News:

NewsMatch

More Ways to Watch