Tuesday on the News Hour, Ukraine uses U.S.-made long-range missiles inside Russia for the first time. President Biden meets with world leaders at the G20 summit for the last time and tries to cement his legacy. President-elect Trump nominates Dr. Oz to head the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Plus, federal workers brace themselves for Trump's plans to overhaul the civil service.
