Sunday on PBS News Weekend, with multiple nominees to Trump’s Cabinet accused of sexual misconduct, we look at the future of the #MeToo movement. Then, how contaminated water in northern Michigan is dangerously affecting military veterans and their families. Plus, with more than 15 million adults diagnosed with ADHD, why treatment remains a big hurdle for most.
