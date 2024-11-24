Give to PBS News Hour now while all gifts are MATCHED!

Double your support for intelligent, in-depth, trustworthy journalism.

Donate now

November 24, 2024PBS News Weekend full episode

Sunday on the News Hour...

Sunday on PBS News Weekend, with multiple nominees to Trump’s Cabinet accused of sexual misconduct, we look at the future of the #MeToo movement. Then, how contaminated water in northern Michigan is dangerously affecting military veterans and their families. Plus, with more than 15 million adults diagnosed with ADHD, why treatment remains a big hurdle for most.

Listen to the Broadcast

Subscribe to the Full Show Podcast

Segments From This Episode

Support Provided By: Learn more

Support PBS News:

NewsMatch

More Ways to Watch