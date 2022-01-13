Oath Keepers leader, 10 others charged with seditious conspiracy for Capitol insurrection

Amna Nawaz:

That's right, Judy.

Stewart Rhodes is a Yale Law graduate. He's also head of a nationwide network of anti-government militants known as the Oath Keepers. He and many of his comrades were on the grounds of the U.S. Capitol last January 6. The Justice Department alleges in a complaint released today that the Oath Keepers conspired to violently overthrow the U.S. government.

Joining me now to discuss the significance of these charges and the strength of extremist movements like the Oath Keepers is Kathleen Belew. She's an assistant professor of history at the University of Chicago and the author of "Bring the War Home: The White Power Movement and Paramilitary America."

Kathleen, welcome back to the "NewsHour."

This seditious conspiracy charge is not one a lot of Americans are familiar with. So, and tin basic terms, how often is it used? And what is it prosecutors are — have to prove to make it stick?

Kathleen Belew, University of Chicago: So, seditious conspiracy has been used only in a handful of cases across the 20th and early 21st centuries.

We see it deployed for things like Puerto Rican nationalists who were trying to attack Congress in one case, for Islamist terror in another. And there was a recent case in 2012 with a local sort of militia group in Michigan.

But the biggest cognate example, I think, is the prosecution of 13 activists in the white power and militant right groups of the early 1980s. That case happened in 1987 and '88 in Fort Smith, Arkansas. And it tells us a lot of things about how this trial could signify to people in these ideologies and to prosecutors trying to get somewhere with this.

In basic terms, what they have to prove is, conspiracy would mean that a group of activists had contact with each other, had a plan, and worked together over a period of time. And then the sedition part has to do with their capacity and their will to violently overthrow or interfere with the function of the United States government.