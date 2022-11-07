Oath Keepers leader testifies in his Jan. 6 sedition trial

Carrie Johnson:

You know, the main witness against Stewart Rhodes in this trial so far has been his own words, his own text messages on this Signal, encrypted Signal app, videos and other statements he's made.

And prosecutor Kathryn Rakoczy tried to dismantle Stewart Rhodes on the witness stand using his own words. Of course, Rhodes says he was just engaged in bombast and big talk. But she showed a lot of evidence, including text messages just a few days before the assault on the Capitol, that said that: "They won't fear us until we come with rifles at hand. We need to push Trump to do his duty. And, if he doesn't, we're going to do ours," Stewart Rhodes allegedly typed.

Then she played for the jury right at the end of her cross-examination a recording that someone made of Stewart Rhodes a few days after the assault on the Capitol, where Rhodes said, basically, his only regret was that he didn't bring rifles. And then he engaged in some violent rhetoric involving Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

So, the jury was paying really close attention, John, taking lots of notes. And I saw a couple of the jurors make faces at Stewart Rhodes as he went into kind of long-winded explanations on cross-examination. Now, of course, that doesn't mean they're going to convict him of seditious conspiracy or any other charge, but he may have turned off some members of this Washington, D.C., jury today.