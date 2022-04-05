Ocean Vuong’s Brief But Spectacular Take on grief and language

"Time Is a Mother" is Ocean Vuong's second collection of poems being released this week. A winner of major literary prizes and a MacArthur Fellowship, Vuong searches for life among the aftershocks of his mother’s death. He shares his brief But Spectacular Take on "reclaiming language for joy" as part of our arts and culture series, "CANVAS."

