October 15, 2024PBS News Hour full episode

Tuesday on the News Hour...

Tuesday on the News Hour, Kamala Harris courts young Black voters and tests out a new campaign tactic, playing clips of Trump at her rally. Israeli airstrikes increasingly threaten areas once considered safe havens for Lebanese civilians already displaced by violence. Plus, Bob Woodward pulls back the curtain on the Biden and Trump administrations and their different approaches to global crises.

