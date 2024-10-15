Leave your feedback
Tuesday on the News Hour, Kamala Harris courts young Black voters and tests out a new campaign tactic, playing clips of Trump at her rally. Israeli airstrikes increasingly threaten areas once considered safe havens for Lebanese civilians already displaced by violence. Plus, Bob Woodward pulls back the curtain on the Biden and Trump administrations and their different approaches to global crises.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.