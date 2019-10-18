October 18, 2019 – PBS NewsHour West full episode
Support Provided By: Learn more
More Ways to Watch
Educate your inbox
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Trending Now
-
Watch Oct 18 Shields and Brooks on Trump’s Syria ‘blunder,’ impeachment outlook
-
Watch Oct 18 John Kasich on supporting impeachment and the question Trump voters should ask themselves
-
Read Oct 18 38 people cited for violations in Clinton email probe
-
Watch Oct 18 A groundbreaking exhibition finally tells the stories of Native women artists
-
Read Oct 17 ‘He lied.’ Ohio voters struggle after Trump promised jobs
What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.