Thursday on the NewsHour, a Russian strike kills dozens of civilians in Ukraine while the fight for House speaker puts U.S. military aid for Ukraine at risk. The secretary of the Army discusses a major overhaul to boost recruitment. Plus, despite a low overall unemployment rate in the United States, people with disabilities still struggle to find work and are sometimes paid below minimum wage.
