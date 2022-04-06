Oklahoma Legislature bans most abortions following a national trend

Adam Kemp:

That's right, Stephanie.

And Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt has actually said any anti-abortion legislation that reaches his desk, he will sign it. This bill in particular is pretty interesting, as it actually passed the Oklahoma Senate last year and was taken up by the Oklahoma House yesterday while a big protest of abortion advocates was actually out on the front steps of the Capitol protesting other legislation.

The impact, advocates say, could be very severe, as Oklahoma is currently a critical access point for people from Texas after the passage of S.B.8 last year, which banned abortions at six weeks of pregnancy. Now, those Texans have flooded over the borders of fellow states, including more than half of them coming to Oklahoma, to seek out an abortion.

Advocates say that this kind of legislation could really cripple the state in terms of providing that care for people. And there are more pieces of legislation on the way, including a possible trigger effect ban, which would eliminate abortions in the state entirely if Roe v. Wade were to be rolled back at all.