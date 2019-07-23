On Brexit, can new British Prime Minister Boris Johnson succeed where Theresa May failed?

Ryan Chilcote:

It's going to be tough.

Look, there's only two ways to do it. One is to go back to the European Union and renegotiate the deal that Theresa May reached with the E.U. So far, they're saying that they're not going to renegotiate anything. In fact, their chief negotiator today tweeted that he looks forward to facilitating the ratification of the deal, meaning the deal that they already have.

So, it doesn't look like there's much of a window there. The other thing he could do is, of course, on October the 31st, in 100 days' time, as he has promised, he could take the U.K. out of the E.U. without a deal. That's the default position if he doesn't get it ratified in Parliament.

The only problem there is that many of the people in Parliament are very against that idea. They think that it would be economically very damaging for this country for that to happen. And even within his own party, many of them say they will fight him if he tries to do that.

That leaves him just one more option. And that's to call a general election and hope that next batch of parliamentarians that get voted in, A, support the Conservative Party and, B, support his plan for Brexit. Both of those are not a given.