On International Women’s Day, UN report details the gender discrimination women still face

Michelle Milford Morse:

Absolutely.

Like, pay equality is a problem we can fix. Like, companies can pay men and women the same amount of money for the same work with no excuses. And, in fact, some of the companies we most admired have fixed that problem, and they fixed it in countries all over the world.

But the pay gap is one of those gaps that has remained really stubborn over the past couple of decades. But there's a lot that employers can do to create workplaces that work for women. They can make sure that they have women at all levels of leadership in all levels of the company. They can make sure they have paid sick and family leave. They can make sure men also take that paid family leave.

They can stop using diminishment and stereotypes in their advertising. They can pay women equally, and then they can also make sure they have safe workplaces. Also, 50 countries don't have any laws against sexual harassment at work. That is yet another problem that we can fix. That's unacceptable, and it doesn't have to be that way.