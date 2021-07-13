Oregon bootleg fire, nation’s largest, keeps doubling in size

William Brangham:

Judy, the federal agency that tracks wildfires reports that more than 65 major fires in Western states that have burned close to a million acres so far, more than half are located in Arizona, Idaho and Montana.

In Northern California, large blazes are burning in the Sierra Nevada hills and forests and right near the Nevada border. Thousands of homes have been evacuated.

The largest fire in the country right now is in Southern Oregon. It's known as the Bootleg Fire. It's already burned more than 150,000 acres. That's an area twice the size of Portland. There are two other smaller, but still significant fires in the state as well.

We look at the state of the situation there with Rich Tyler. He's with the Oregon State Fire Marshal's Office.

Rich Tyler, very good to have you on the "NewsHour, " especially amidst what you're dealing with right now.

Can you just give us a sense of — the Bootleg Fire, we know, has been doubling in size every couple of days. this sounds like an awful thing you all are having to deal with. What is it like right now? What are conditions like?