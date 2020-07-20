Oregon governor says ‘Trump troops’ in Portland are escalating tensions, not easing them

John Yang:

Responding to that report today, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said her city doesn't need federal agents without insignias taking people off the streets.

We're joined by Kate Brown. She is the governor of Oregon. She is joining us from Portland.

Governor Brown, thanks so much for being with us.

You heard President Trump in that tape spot saying that the reason the federal forces are in Portland are to restore order. And late this afternoon, DHS, the Department of Homeland Security, tweeted out that Portland is rife with violent anarchists assaulting federal offices and federal buildings.

What's your response?