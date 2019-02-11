Oscar-nominated ‘Vice’ is a character study on the quest for power

Judy Woodruff:

Our reporting and coverage of a wide range of arts and culture have long been a hallmark of the "PBS NewsHour," dating back to the very earliest days of the program.

Tonight, we're proud to say we are expanding that coverage each week with a new series, Canvas. We will continue to profile the exciting and emerging work of artists, writers and creators, as we always have. But we will be working to feature even more voices, new talents and provocative ideas on the broadcast and online.

We're starting this week with some of the artists and performers who have been honored with Oscar nominations this year.

Jeffrey Brown launches our Canvas series with a conversation about one of this year's most-nominated films, "Vice," the story of Dick and Lynne Cheney.