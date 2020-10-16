Pandemic pauses the growing season for this Arctic gardening guru

Judy Woodruff:

Gardening can be a challenge anywhere, but few places are more challenging than in the Arctic.

In the tiny Alaskan village of Anaktuvuk Pass, one woman has taken on that challenge. After a few years of growing fresh produce, COVID-19 has brought her efforts to a halt for now.

From Alaska Public Radio — Public Media, Erin McKinstry reports. And a note: Parts of this story were filmed prior to the pandemic.