Pandemic pollution: Disposable masks, gloves are saving lives but ruining the environment

Judy Woodruff:

As we have been mentioning, today is Earth Day.

While carbon emissions and climate change are front and center, this is a good moment to look at another major environmental problem.

As the world has become hyper-hygienic since the pandemic began, plastic is playing an oversized role.

Stephanie Sy looks at how the single-use nature of many pandemic items are piling up in our landfills and in our environment.