Parents face empty shelves as baby formula shortages worsen

Ali Rogin
A nationwide shortage of baby formula is sending parents across state lines in search of their preferred brand as some major retail chains have begun rationing their supplies. Mallory Whitmore, a certified infant feeding specialist who runs the “Formula Mom” website, joins Ali Rogin for more on the crisis, and how parents are coping and keeping their babies fed and healthy.
