Parliament wants to delay Brexit, as May vows 3rd vote on proposed deal

Peter Spiegel:

Well, let me take the second part first.

It is not guaranteed the E.U. will grant it. All 27 countries, the other remaining members of the E.U., have to approve this. This message that we have been getting out of Brussels thus far has been, this will be pro forma.

But you occasionally hear the French in particular, but also the Spanish, saying, look, if you guys are going to ask for an extension, what are you going use the extension for? You have to let us know that you're going to come to some resolution, which clearly at this point the Brits can't do.

Now, is this a lifeline? Yes and no. I mean, in the one — on the one hand, this has been for two years Theresa May has been trying to get a deal through Parliament. She's negotiated for two years. And we're two weeks away, and she still can't do it.

The delay will allow her at least another couple of months to try to keep pounding her head against the wall. But there's no sign that this is — anyone's moving anywhere.

So, the question is, is it going to be a short extension, where she tries to get her deal done in the next month or two? Or is this a long extension, when actually the whole question whether British leaves at all becomes — becomes into play? And I think that's the question we're going to be facing next week, when there's another vote in Parliament on this bill.