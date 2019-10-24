Pastor Andrew Brunson on how his faith survived 2 years in a Turkish prison

Andrew Brunson:

I chose to forgive people, which I have to forgive them anyway, because that's what I'm required to do as a Christian.

Actually, Jesus said that we're supposed to rejoice when we're persecuted for his sake. So, I said, I'm blessed to actually be suffering for his sake.

And that's when I felt — I felt almost a holy defiance, I would say. We didn't know, when we went to the final court session, it ended up being the final court session. I didn't know that I would be released.

I packed two bags, one to go to come to the States and the other to return to prison. So, in the court session, they declared me guilty of terrorism. But then they said, we're suspending this for time served and while you appeal it, and your travel ban is lifted.

And that basically means, please leave as soon as you can. So it was such a roller coaster to go from being convicted of terror, thinking I'm going back to prison, and then we're rushing to the airport to get on an Air Force plane and leave Turkish airspace as soon as possible, in case they change their mind.

So, within 24 hours, I go from being convicted of terror to visiting the White House.

Overwhelming feeling of gratefulness to all the people who were involved in both Congress and the administration, and how wonderful to be back with my children and with my wife.