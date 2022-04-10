PBS NewsHour documentary spotlights the struggles facing the formerly incarcerated

Amna Nawaz
Mike Fritz
Frank Carlson
Claire Mufson
For the past few years, the NewsHour has been reporting on issues facing the formerly incarcerated, like getting a job, housing and healthcare. Next week those issues are front and center in a PBS NewsHour documentary called “Searching for Justice: Life After Lockup.” NewsHour’s chief correspondent Amna Nawaz, host of the documentary, joins Geoff Bennett to discuss.
Amna Nawaz joined PBS NewsHour in April 2018 and serves as the program's chief correspondent and primary substitute anchor.
Mike Fritz is a video journalist and producer for the PBS NewsHour.
Frank Carlson is a general assignment producer at the PBS NewsHour, where he's been making video since 2010. @frankncarlson
