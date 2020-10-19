Pelosi, Mnuchin report progress on pandemic relief — but time is running short

Yamiche Alcindor:

Well, 15 days before Election Day, the president is really, really eager to get some sort of deal done.

He wants to be able to point to the American people and say, this is what I got done for you here, the people that are struggling because maybe you lost your job or you have a small business. He wants to be able to get on the campaign trail and say, your president is working for you. I was able to work with Democrats and get this done.

The problem, of course, is that President Trump has been in some times a wrinkle in all of this. He's been on again, off again with these negotiations. Today, he was saying that he thinks that Nancy Pelosi is the one who doesn't want this done before the election, saying, essentially, that she wants to play politics with the timing.

Another thing to note is that Democrats and Republicans are still far apart. Democrats are around $2.2 trillion. The White House is at about $1.8 trillion. President Trump, though, is saying he wants more money than what the Democrats want, except the White House hasn't actually made that offer to Republicans and made that offer to Democrats.

Another thing to note is that the president hasn't really outlined how he's going to get Senate Republicans to work with him. He said today that he promised he would be able to get Senate Republicans on board. But we just don't know what the conversations are at that point. So, really, this is about the president wanting to be able to push, wanting to be able to make promises.

Another thing, of course, that's really key is that the numbers are off on some key areas. As Lisa said, it's about school and state funding. It's about whether or not the unemployment benefits will be able to be on the same page with Republicans and Democrats.

So, the president here is playing a large role, but that role continues to shift and change. And that's why we continue to see a glimmer of hope, but there's a lot of things that aren't done.