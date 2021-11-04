Pelosi says Build Back Better bill ‘solidly paid for,’ but Senate passage still uncertain

Lisa Desjardins:

As of this hour, we do not know what the rest of tonight will look like. It is possible that the House could still vote on the Build Back Better bill tonight.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is trying to pressure those moderates who are now the ones holding out to get them on board, but, as of this moment, they don't have the votes tonight. They may have to wait until tomorrow. Those moderates are saying they want to see the full bill. They're skeptical about some items. There are still some items being negotiated.

I can run through them, that state and local tax provision, immigration, prescription drugs, methane. All of those have small snags. We can get into that.

But, Judy, what's really going on here is a problem of trust. And it — think of it sort of like a wedding, two people getting married. One of them has cold feet when the other is ready. That was progressives. Then progressive said, OK, we're ready to get on board. Now the moderates have cold feet.

Literally, at this moment, we are waiting to see if both sides in the House Democratic Caucus will say I do to what is a massive and the most important vote potentially of many of these Democrats' career.