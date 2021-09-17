Pentagon admits error in U.S. drone strike that killed 10 civilians in Afghanistan

Nick Schifrin:

Yes, the military got the intelligence horribly and tragically wrong.

General McKenzie, who we just saw, said, following the August 26 attack that killed almost 200 Afghans and 13 U.S. service members, the military had 60 pieces of intelligence, both intercepts and also human intelligence, that indicated an imminent attack, including with a white Toyota Corolla with a car bomb.

That morning of this attack, a white Toyota Corolla pulled up to what the military believed was an ISIS safe house. And, in fact, the next day, there were ISIS rockets fired nearby.

But back to the day, McKenzie provided this map to reporters. He said that the military followed the car all up and down those lines for six hours with six drones, watched the driver put jugs in the truck, and park less than two miles from the airport.

McKenzie said the strike was not rushed. They chose a location they thought was isolated and even had the missile timed so that it would go off inside the car to try and minimize civilian casualties.

And yet, despite all of those safeguards, what they thought was the right target was the wrong one. And they missed the fact that there was an entire family nearby. We now know that the driver was 43-year-old Zamari Ahmadi, a longtime worker for a U.S.-funded aid group.

The strike killed his children, his nephews and nieces. The U.S. military says it's considering reparations for the family.

Amna Nawaz It is beyond tragic.

But, Nick, what does this say about the future of these kinds of airstrikes in Afghanistan?