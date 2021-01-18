Poet tapped for inauguration to spread a message of unity

Judy Woodruff:

And now to a young voice poised to speak to the nation.

The poet who will present a new work at the inauguration this week is quite accomplished, and yet only 22. She sounds many of Martin Luther King's themes and follows in the footsteps of poets, including Robert Frost, Maya Angelou, Elizabeth Alexander, and Richard Blanco.

Jeffrey Brown talked to Amanda Gorman as part of our ongoing arts and culture series, Canvas.