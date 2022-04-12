Police search for suspect in New York City subway shooting

William Brangham
Courtney Norris
Harry Zahn
Lynsey Jeffery
Police in New York City are looking for the gunman who opened fire on a subway train Tuesday morning when at least 10 people were shot and 19 others hurt. The rampage left smoke in the station and people wounded on the platform. William Brangham reports.
William Brangham is a correspondent and producer for PBS NewsHour in Washington, D.C. He joined the flagship PBS program in 2015, after spending two years with PBS NewsHour Weekend in New York City.
Courtney Norris is a deputy senior producer of national affairs for the NewsHour. She can be reached at cnorris@newshour.org or on Twitter @courtneyknorris
