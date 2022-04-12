Police search for suspect in New York City subway shooting

Police in New York City are looking for the gunman who opened fire on a subway train Tuesday morning when at least 10 people were shot and 19 others hurt. The rampage left smoke in the station and people wounded on the platform. William Brangham reports.

