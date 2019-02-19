Political columnist Michael Gerson on coping with ‘insidious’ depression

Michael Gerson:

People should get professional help. You can't will yourself out of this disease, any more than you can will yourself out of tuberculosis. This is a physical disease that — where you need help.

But isolation can be deadly. And that has to be broken by family and also broken by the people themselves that are involved with this.

You know, I'm not an example here. This was a fairly recent depressive episode. I know I will get one again. That's the nature of a chronic disease. But you need to put in place the structures by which, when you need to be rescued, that there are people there to rescue you.

My psychiatrist was really a godsend and was — I thought I was coping. She said: You're not. This is not the way to live.

And everyone needs everyone — who is a depressive needs someone in their life to say this, that you're not living the life you could live. You're, in fact, much too hard on yourself. You're living in a kind of small little world of your own creation. And you need to come out of it.

And I think family and friends can play a really important role there.