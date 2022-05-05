Political targeting, the pandemic exacerbate mental health struggles of LGBTQ youth

A survey from The Trevor Project found that 45 percent of LGBTQ youth across the U.S. seriously considered suicide last year. Fourteen percent attempted suicide and the rate was even higher among transgender and non-binary individuals. That builds on what the CDC found last month in its first national survey of high schoolers. The Trevor Project's Sam Ames joins Stephanie Sy to discuss.

