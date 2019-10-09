Pompeo found Trump’s Ukraine call ‘wholly appropriate’

Mike Pompeo:

You know, everyone keeps asking you about what the whistle-blower said on this phone call. I heard last night people talking about someone heard the call and was frightened.

Well, we have the readout from the call. We have what was the best effort to put together a transcript from the call.

And I know what this administration has done with respect to Ukraine. We have worked diligently on this. I'm proud of our results.

I remember where Obama left Ukraine. It left it at 80 percent of the size that it was when he came into office. And Vladimir Putin hasn't done that.

And I think, frankly, the most important reaction to that call, because I — I was on it — I — I was on the call. I listened to it. It was consistent with what President Trump has been trying to do, to take corruption out. I found that to be wholly appropriate, to try and get another country to stop being corrupt.

But the most important reaction is from President Zelensky himself, who said, no, I didn't feel pushed, I didn't feel pressured.

Everyone keeps suggesting that, somehow, there was undue pressure. I assure you, countries all around the world every day call me to try and get America to behave in the way that's in the best interest of their country. They try to apply pressure to me.

And we work on it. We work on it diplomatically to achieve good outcomes for the American people. And the results, the results that President Trump has achieved with respect to our relationship with Ukraine, I think, will stand on their own as a hallmark of success of the State Department and what this administration has done.