Pramila Jayapal on her path to Congress and creating political change

Judy Woodruff:

Representative Pramila Jayapal, a Democrat from Washington state, was elected to Congress in 2016. She's the co-chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus and has become a leader in pushing the party on issues like Medicare for all.

Her book "Use the Power You Have: A Brown Woman's Guide to Politics and Political Change" is out this week.

And, Congresswoman Jayapal joins us now.

Thank you very much. Congratulations on the book.

This is the story of how you grew up in this accomplished Indian family. You came from Indonesia to the United States to go to college. And very early on, you started this search, as you put it, for your identity. You wanted to stop living in the hyphen, I think, is how you wrote it.

What did you mean by that?