Prolonged Brexit impasse causes rising angst in the UK

Judy Woodruff:

Analysts in London say this may be the United Kingdom's most significant week since World War II, because it will decide the fate of Brexit.

Just a few minutes ago, in a setback for the government, members of Parliament approved a kind of multiple-choice vote to decide their own version of the divorce from the European Union. They will hold that vote on Wednesday.

And in another setback for Prime Minister Theresa May, she admitted today she still doesn't have enough support for her version of Brexit.

The struggle to forge a consensus means that Britain is at risk of crashing out of the European Union without a deal to soften that separation.

And, as special correspondent Malcolm Brabant reports from Yorkshire, at this critical moment, the kingdom is deeply divided.