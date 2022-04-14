Protests erupt in Michigan after a Black man is killed by police during a traffic stop

William Brangham:

Twenty-six-year-old Patrick Lyoya, a Congolese immigrant, was killed April 4 by a Grand Rapids police officer, after Lyoya tried to run from a traffic stop.

There was a struggle and, as this cell phone video of the incident shows, the officer on top of Lyoya pulls his gun and shoots him in the head. No other weapons were found at the scene.

Last night, protests erupted in Grand Rapids after the release of this video. The officer has been put on paid leave, pending an investigation.

Today, at a press conference, Lyoya's father, Peter, described his emotions.

Peter Lyoya, Father of Patrick Lyoya (through translator): My son — my life was Patrick, my son. I was thinking that Patrick would take my place.

And to see that my son has been killed like an animal by this police officer, to see this video they show, I see that I have no life. I see my heart being broken. I am asking for justice.