Psychologist reveals the best way schools, students can prepare to respond to shootings

Peter Langman:

When there's a lot of threats in the wake of an attack, most of them, as you said, are empty threats.

Kids may think it's funny somehow to call in a hoax bomb scare or a school shooting threat. They may think, hey, we can get out of school for a day. They don't realize the anxiety they're causing for students, staff and parents. They probably often don't realize that that is criminal behavior.

If they understood that that's a crime, they may not do it. So, I think we need to educate students about why it's wrong, how wrong it is to make those kind of empty threats.

Now, in some cases, they may not be empty threats. And there's a lot of attention to what's called either the contagion effect or copycat effect. A lot of kids seem to take previous shooters as role models, maybe follow in the footsteps of someone else who's committed an attack.

So, we can't assume, in the wake of an attack, that all subsequent threats in the next couple weeks are empty threats. That's why it's important to take each threat seriously and investigate it to make sure we don't miss anything.