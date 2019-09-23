Questions over possible abuse of power overshadow Trump’s agenda at UN

Yamiche Alcindor:

That question, Judy, gets to the heart of the challenges that President Trump is going to face all week as he visits the United Nations General Assembly.

This issue of whether or not he pushed the president of Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden for his own political gain is overshadowing everything that the president is doing here in New York.

The president was answering question after question during all sorts of meetings about Ukraine. He started off the morning by tweeting about Ukraine and tweeting about this controversy with Joe Biden when he was on his way to the first meetings of the day.

He then was attacking Democrats and attacking the media and really lashing out at anyone who was asking him questions about this, and he's defending himself as well. He's talking about the idea of him not wanting to be impeached.

And what you see is really the president on his heels as he's trying to meet with these world leaders, but in each meeting he's having to take questions on this.