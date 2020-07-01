Reasons for hope amid America’s racial unrest

David Brooks:

I think the first thing we have to do is learn from each other and talk to each other.

My rule is, the more uncomfortable the conversation is, the more I learn from it. And so I'm hoping the first thing we do is make use of this moment of useful discomfort to face realities in our country and to face each other.

And that's the shift in consciousness that needs to take — you know, personal transformation and social transformation happen together. But then it has to be institutionalized with action.

And one of the things that needs to be happening is, because of redlining and segregation and prejudice, we have areas of concentrated poverty all across this country. To me, this won't be fixed until the school I visited in Detroit a few months ago, which was all African-American, where 3 percent of kids were reading on grade level, this won't be fixed until that's fixed.

And so getting involved in the things that join us together, the things we love together, we love our kids — and if we can focus on African-American education, education for poor people, that's part of the solution, not just police reform.

We love our work. If we can give common work, so there's a little more economic equality in this country. And then we love our neighborhoods. The people who are doing the best work are in the neighborhood.

I was talking about Watts recently. And there's an organization there, Sisters of Watts. And they have been living in Watts their whole lives. They know what Watts needs. Outside groups don't know what Watts needs. But if we got money to them, and resources and power to them, they actually know what to do.

And so getting money right to the grassroots, to the people who can't write grants because they're too busy, that, to me, is how you build up a neighborhood. And the neighborhood is the unit of change here.