Remembering iconic Michigan lawmaker Rep. John Dingell

Judy Woodruff:

Born in Colorado, but raised in Michigan and Washington, D.C., John David Dingell Jr. was the son of a 12-term congressman.

Dingell joined the Army following the attack on Pearl Harbor. He returned to Washington to earn a degree in chemistry and law from Georgetown. But after the death of his father in 1955, 29-year-old Dingell followed in his political footsteps, winning a special election to succeed John Sr.

He became known as a dealmaker, chairing the Energy and Commerce Committee, and working on major pieces of legislation, from the 1964 Civil Rights Act to the Clean Air Act and the Affordable Care Act.