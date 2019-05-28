Remembering Pulitzer-winning journalist and author Tony Horwitz

Judy Woodruff:

Finally tonight, we remember and hear from author and Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Tony Horwitz.

He died suddenly yesterday of an apparent cardiac arrest. Horwitz was best known as the author of "Confederates in the Attic," a look at modern-day Southern attitudes about the Civil War and the people who reenact it. The book was a bestseller.

As a journalist, he covered conflicts in the Middle East, Africa and the Balkans for The Wall Street Journal. He won the Pulitzer in 1995 for a series on income inequality and low-wage jobs, including working at chicken processing plants in the South.

A number of Horwitz's books are told through the narrative of a first-person account.

That's true of his latest book, "Spying on the South."

William Brangham recently sat down with him about it.

Here's that interview.