Remembering Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, dead at 87

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who long stood for women’s rights issues and became the court’s second female justice, died Friday at her home in Washington. She died at the age of 87 of complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer.
