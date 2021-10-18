Remembering the life and legacy of Colin Powell, a national security trailblazer

Judy Woodruff:

For more on the legacy of Colin Powell, we talk to two men who knew him well.

Richard Haass has known him since the Carter administration. Haass was the director of policy planning at the State Department when Powell was secretary of state during the George W. Bush administration. He's now president of the Council on Foreign Relations. And Michael Gordon is a longtime reporter covering the Defense Department and author of several books about U.S. military operations in the Middle East. He is now a reporter for The Wall Street Journal.

Welcome to both of you.

Richard, I want to start with you.

As we said, you knew Colin Powell going back to the 1970s. What made him who he was? What made him so successful?

Richard Haass, President, Council on Foreign Relations: Well, he began with a tremendous advantage, which was extraordinary intelligence.

He also had great curiosity and open-mindedness. He would spend time every day just absorbing information, integrating it with the information he already had, and putting together a new understanding of things. And then, on top of that, he had people skills that most of us could only dream of. And he would invest in relationships.

And, again, I remember, when he worked at the Pentagon, he would reach out to dozens of people regularly, not because he necessarily had something to say or ask for, but because he didn't. And it was his way of making sure these relationships were good, that if and when he needed to call on them, he could. And, in the meantime, it was a great source of information for him.

So he worked the system better than anybody else I knew.