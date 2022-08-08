Remembering the life and work of Pulitzer Prize-winning historian David McCullough

Judy Woodruff:

Finally, we remember the great historian and writer David McCullough his own words.

He was best known for his Pulitzer Prize-winning biographies of two often overlooked presidents, John Adams and Harry Truman. And PBS viewers might recognize him as the voice of Ken Burns' acclaimed series "The Civil War."

But his interests ranged far and wide, including the arts. In 2011, he spoke to Jeffrey Brown about his book "The Greater Journey" about the influence of French artist and thinkers on Americans traveling to France in the 19th century.

In this excerpt, Jeff began by asking McCullough about his love of research and discovery.