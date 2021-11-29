Remembering Virgil Abloh and how his path-blazing career influenced the fashion industry

Robin Givhan:

You know, I think the numbers really are countless.

And I think part of it was the fact that here is someone who was an was an incredible optimist, and who believed that he could make the existing system work for him. He wasn't trying to burn down the fashion system as it was. He was just trying to blow open the doors. And I think he did that.

The other thing is that by stepping through the door at Louis Vuitton, where he worked as the artistic director for menswear, he was really stepping into a world that had an incredible heritage, that celebrated that heritage and tradition and exclusivity.

And instead of focusing on that heritage and focusing so much on, like, the craftsmanship of the object, he was focused on the ways in which the object connected with customers. He wanted customers to be able to see themselves reflected in the work, and not have the work sort of look down to the customer, but to really create a kind of community with the customer.