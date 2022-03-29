Rep. Adam Schiff discusses the probe into Trump’s actions during the Capitol attack

Reports indicate a gap of nearly eight hours in then-President Trump's phone records on Jan. 6, 2021. It took place during the time frame that his supporters stormed and attacked the U.S. Capitol in an effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election results. Rep. Adam Schiff, a member of the committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack, joins Judy Woodruff to discuss.

