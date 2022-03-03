Rep. Adam Schiff on potential criminal conspiracy charges against former President Trump

Judy Woodruff:

It's the clearest picture to date about the scope and potential conclusions of the House committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

In a 221-page court filing, lawyers for the committee write that there is evidence to conclude former President Donald Trump and members of his campaign — quote — "engaged in a criminal conspiracy to defraud the United States as they sought to overturn the 2020 election results."

Mr. Trump responded today, saying the committee is — quote — "destroying democracy as we know it."

For more on the committee's work, I'm joined by Democratic Congressman Adam Schiff of California. He is a member of the January 6 Committee and he also chairs the House Intelligence Committee.