Rep. Bowman on the progressive response to Manchin’s Build Back Better backtrack

Yamiche Alcindor:

Judy, last month, just six House Democrats voted against a bipartisan infrastructure bill, because they wanted a vote on the larger social spending plan at the same time. Now they are expressing frustration with Senator Manchin for holding up the bill.

New York Congressman Jamaal Bowman is one of them, and he joins me now.

Thank you so much for being here, Congressman.

So, the White House put out the statement on Sunday saying that Senator Manchin had made a breach of commitment to the president, to senators, as well as to House members. But then the next day, the House — the White House press secretary, she said that Joe Manchin and President Biden are very longtime friends.

What do you make of that change in tone? And what do you think led to it as you talk to your fellow lawmakers?